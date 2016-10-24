08:53 24 October 2016
URGENT: Japan logs 498.3 bil. yen trade surplus in September
TOKYO, Oct. 24, Kyodo
Japan posted a goods trade surplus of 498.3 billion yen in September, the government said Monday.
Exports fell 6.9 percent from a year earlier, while imports decreased 16.3 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.
The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.
