China's ruling party starts 4-day meeting of top cadres

China's Communist Party on Monday convened a four-day meeting of top cadres which could set the tone for its congress next year and pave the way for President Xi Jinping to further consolidate power through a major leadership reshuffle.

The senior party figures will discuss internal discipline rules and plans for the party's future structure at the meeting.

The party has said two documents will be submitted to the sixth plenary session of its Central Committee for deliberation. They are officially called the "norms of political life within the party under the new situation and a revision to an intra-party supervision regulation."