Kyodo News

October 24, 2016 12:09

11:44 24 October 2016

Japan logs nearly 2.5 tril. yen trade surplus in April-Sept.

TOKYO, Oct. 24, Kyodo

Japan posted a goods trade surplus of 2.46 trillion yen ($24 billion) in the April to September period, a turnaround from a deficit of 1.28 trillion yen a year earlier, lifted by a plunge in imports due to lower crude oil prices, the government said Monday.

The value of imports dived 19.1 percent from a year earlier to 31.56 trillion yen as imports of crude oil fell 37.3 percent, while the yen's appreciation also helped push down the value of exports, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Exports slid 9.9 percent, the biggest fall since a 36.4 percent plunge in the April-September period in 2009, to 34.02 trillion yen, due mainly to the effect of a firmer yen. Slowing exports to Asia and the United States also contributed to the slide.

