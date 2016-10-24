S. Korean President Park calls for discussion to revise Constitution

South Korean President Park Geun Hye on Monday called for a discussion on revising the nation's Constitution, under which a president is barred from seeking reelection.

"After thinking long and hard about it, I have reached the conclusion that discussions on constitutional revision should not be further delayed, in order to achieve sustained development of the nation and to resolve limited situations we face in a broader framework," she said in an address to the National Assembly, the country's parliament.

Under South Korean law, approval by two-thirds of the 300-seat unicameral single legislature is required for revising the Constitution.