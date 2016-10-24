Park vows to keep up sanctions and pressure on N. Korea

South Korean President Park Geun Hye vowed Monday to maintain "stronger sanctions and pressure" on North Korea to make it abandon its nuclear programs.

"The (South Korean) government will join forces with the international community...to make North Korea take only the choice of denuclearization," Park said in a speech delivered at the parliament to outline the government's budget.

She reiterated that together with the United States, South Korea maintains strong deterrence against North Korea in the face of its growing military threats.