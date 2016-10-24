Figure skating: Uno overcomes fall to win Skate America

Shoma Uno landed three quad jumps successfully in the men's free program Sunday en route to victory at Skate America, an annual competition sanctioned by the International Skating Union.

The 18-year-old Uno earned a career best 279.34 points for his performance at Sears Center Arena while Americans Jason Brown and Adam Rippon finished second and third with 268.38 and 261.43 points, respectively.

It was Uno's second Grand Prix title following the Trophee Eric Bompard (now Trophee de France) last year, which was canceled following the short programs due to the terrorist attacks in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, the opening day of the event.