Close

Kyodo News

October 24, 2016 14:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:24 24 October 2016

N. Korea's top diplomat to visit Vietnam, Indonesia

BEIJING, Oct. 24, Kyodo

North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, Ri Su Yong, arrived Monday in Beijing en route to Vietnam and Indonesia.

Ri, a vice chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, was seen exiting through a VIP gate of the Chinese capital's international airport after arriving from Pyongyang. He was received by officials from the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ri is scheduled to attend the 18th International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties in Hanoi, which will run for three days from Friday. In Indonesia, he is expected to hold talks with senior officials to discuss bilateral cooperation.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  4. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete