N. Korea's top diplomat to visit Vietnam, Indonesia

North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, Ri Su Yong, arrived Monday in Beijing en route to Vietnam and Indonesia.

Ri, a vice chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, was seen exiting through a VIP gate of the Chinese capital's international airport after arriving from Pyongyang. He was received by officials from the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ri is scheduled to attend the 18th International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties in Hanoi, which will run for three days from Friday. In Indonesia, he is expected to hold talks with senior officials to discuss bilateral cooperation.