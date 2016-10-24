Video Advisory (Oct. 24) N. Korea's top official to visit Vietnam, Indonesia

The following is the latest available news video.

N. Korea's top official to visit Vietnam, Indonesia

-- North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, Ri Su Yong, left Pyongyang's international airport on Oct. 24, 2016, to visit Vietnam and Indonesia.

==Kyodo