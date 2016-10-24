Close

Kyodo News

October 24, 2016 14:09

13:36 24 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 24) N. Korea's top official to visit Vietnam, Indonesia

TOKYO, Oct. 24, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

N. Korea's top official to visit Vietnam, Indonesia

-- North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, Ri Su Yong, left Pyongyang's international airport on Oct. 24, 2016, to visit Vietnam and Indonesia.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15266/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

