Video Advisory (Oct. 24) N. Korea's top official to visit Vietnam, Indonesia

13:36 24 October 2016
N. Korea's top official to visit Vietnam, Indonesia
TOKYO, Oct. 24, Kyodo
N. Korea's top official to visit Vietnam, Indonesia
-- North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, Ri Su Yong, left Pyongyang's international airport on Oct. 24, 2016, to visit Vietnam and Indonesia.
