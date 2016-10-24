Close

October 24, 2016

15:41 24 October 2016

Japan slams "regrettable" Shanghai "comfort women" statues

TOKYO, Oct. 24, Kyodo

Japan's top government spokesman expressed disappointment Monday at the unveiling of a memorial in Shanghai symbolizing women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military.

"An action like this cannot be said to contribute to an improvement in Japan-China relations, and is extremely regrettable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

The memorial, unveiled Saturday at Shanghai Normal University, consists of a statue of a seated girl wearing traditional Chinese dress, next to another girl in South Korean dress in the style of the statue installed in front of Japan's embassy in Seoul in 2011.

