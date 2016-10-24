Actress Meryl Streep mirrors off-key opera singer in ambition

Somewhat mirroring the story of an off-key opera singer she plays in her latest film, Academy award-winning actress Meryl Streep said Monday she too wants to be a singer but thinks she lacks the skills to do so.

"I would still like to be a singer but I'm not very good. But I keep trying," Streep said at a press conference, a day before the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival opens in the Japanese capital, when asked what dream she continues to pursue.

In "Florence Foster Jenkins," she plays the title character, a real-life American heiress and socialite who aspired to be an opera singer and perform at Carnegie Hall despite her off-key singing.

In preparing for the titular role, Streep said she trained under an opera coach first.

"He taught me the arias correctly. And then the last two weeks, we just...screwed around with them," she said.

Singing poorly is a twist of irony for the 67-year-old actress who is known to sing well, as evidenced in her hit 2008 musical film "Mamma Mia!"

"Florence Foster Jenkins," directed by Stephen Frears and also starring Hugh Grant, is the opening film for the Tokyo festival which runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. It has already been released in other countries such as Britain and the United States earlier this year, but will be shown at theaters in Japan starting Dec. 1.

Streep, who is known not only for her acting performances but also her role in society including being outspoken about gender equality, also touched on the expanding opportunities for women in the entertainment industry.

She said she believes there are now "more opportunities" in television for women.

Asked about her thoughts on U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton saying in a television interview that she wants Streep to play her in a movie about her life, the actress said she was "very flattered to hear that."

"But I have to wait because all her great achievements are ahead of her," said Streep, a Clinton supporter who once played former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 2011 film "The Iron Lady."

Streep's performance in "The Iron Lady" gave her one of her three Academy awards. She also won the Oscars for her performances in "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979) and "Sophie's Choice" (1982).

==Kyodo