16:27 24 October 2016
Hitachi develops finger vein-using ID system for online shopping
TOKYO, Oct. 24, Kyodo
Hitachi Ltd. said Monday it has developed a finger vein authentication system for use with a smartphone camera, and believes the easier-to-use method could increase the number of online shoppers and users of other online financial services.
The system compares the image of a person's finger veins shown via smartphone camera to pre-registered data for identification, and the matching can be complete in a second, Hitachi said.
Conventional finger vein authentication has used special infrared sensors. Smartphone cameras, however, enable Hitachi's color recognition technology to detect finger veins more quickly.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.