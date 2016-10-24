Hitachi develops finger vein-using ID system for online shopping

Hitachi Ltd. said Monday it has developed a finger vein authentication system for use with a smartphone camera, and believes the easier-to-use method could increase the number of online shoppers and users of other online financial services.

The system compares the image of a person's finger veins shown via smartphone camera to pre-registered data for identification, and the matching can be complete in a second, Hitachi said.

Conventional finger vein authentication has used special infrared sensors. Smartphone cameras, however, enable Hitachi's color recognition technology to detect finger veins more quickly.