Close

Kyodo News

October 24, 2016 18:12

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:09 24 October 2016

Daikin, NEC to jointly develop AI-controlled air conditioner

OSAKA, Oct. 24, Kyodo

Daikin Industries Ltd. and NEC Corp. said Monday they have teamed up to develop office air conditioners that utilize artificial intelligence to adjust room temperatures, and aim to begin selling the products around 2020.

The AI-equipped air conditioners will recognize each worker via facial and voice recognition technology, analyze their fatigue level and physical condition, and subsequently adjust the temperature and humidity to levels appropriate for that group of people and space size.

Behind the effort are advances in AI usage by air conditioners and lighting equipment.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  4. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete