Daikin, NEC to jointly develop AI-controlled air conditioner

Daikin Industries Ltd. and NEC Corp. said Monday they have teamed up to develop office air conditioners that utilize artificial intelligence to adjust room temperatures, and aim to begin selling the products around 2020.

The AI-equipped air conditioners will recognize each worker via facial and voice recognition technology, analyze their fatigue level and physical condition, and subsequently adjust the temperature and humidity to levels appropriate for that group of people and space size.

Behind the effort are advances in AI usage by air conditioners and lighting equipment.