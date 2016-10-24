Baseball: Carp lefty Johnson bags Sawamura Award

Hiroshima Carp lefty Kris Johnson was declared Japan's No. 1 pitcher by a panel of former aces on Monday, when they named him as the winner of the Sawamura Award.

Johnson became the first foreign-born winner of the award for the best starting pitcher since Hanshin Tigers right-hander Gene Bacque won in 1964, and the first since 1981 not to lead his league in a major pitching category.

Johnson's selection for the honor was not without opposition in a season in which no pitcher came close to meeting two of the outdated benchmarks the selection committee uses to evaluate the candidates most comparable to prewar Yomiuri Giants ace Eiji Sawamura.