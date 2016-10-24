Close

October 24, 2016 18:12

Man hinted at making "dramatic" act before Tochigi blasts

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, Oct. 24, Kyodo

A 72-year-old man who apparently committed suicide in an explosion Sunday near a festival venue in Utsunomiya had repeatedly posted angry messages online about his divorce suit and spoke of wanting to make a "dramatic" act to attract people's attention.

"I wanted my blog to go up in flames but it only gets a few visitors. I must make things dramatic," said a blog post dated Oct. 9, carrying the name of Toshikatsu Kurihara, a former Ground Self-Defense Force official.

"I'm so desperate," the post said.

  • 1 found dead, 3 hurt after explosions in Tochigi
