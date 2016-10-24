N. Korea's top diplomat to visit Vietnam, Indonesia

North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, Ri Su Yong, arrived Monday in Beijing en route to Vietnam and Indonesia.

Ri, a vice chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, was seen exiting through a VIP gate of the Chinese capital's international airport after arriving from Pyongyang. He was received by officials from the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang, speaking at a regular press briefing, said he has no information to offer about Ri's travel, besides being aware that he will later visit Indonesia, when asked about the possibility of him holding talks with Chinese officials while he is in Beijing.