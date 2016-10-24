Close

October 24, 2016 20:13

18:19 24 October 2016

URGENT: Chinese vice foreign minister Liu arrives in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, Oct. 24, Kyodo

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin unexpectedly arrived in North Korea's capital on Monday.

Kyodo News confirmed the arrival of a Chinese delegation headed by him at Pyongyang's international airport.

This is the first known visit by a Chinese senior diplomat since February, when the country's top nuclear envoy, Wu Dawei, traveled to Pyongyang.

