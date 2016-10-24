18:19 24 October 2016
URGENT: Chinese vice foreign minister Liu arrives in Pyongyang
PYONGYANG, Oct. 24, Kyodo
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin unexpectedly arrived in North Korea's capital on Monday.
Kyodo News confirmed the arrival of a Chinese delegation headed by him at Pyongyang's international airport.
This is the first known visit by a Chinese senior diplomat since February, when the country's top nuclear envoy, Wu Dawei, traveled to Pyongyang.
