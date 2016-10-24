18:36 24 October 2016
Top U.S. diplomat says Philippines remains "strong ally"
MANILA, Oct. 24, Kyodo
Visiting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel said Monday after talks with Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay that the United States remains a "strong ally" of the Philippines.
However, the most senior U.S. diplomat for Asia told reporters that he conveyed to Yasay that President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-U.S. rhetoric and "a real climate of uncertainty about the Philippines' intentions" have "created consternation in a number of countries."
"This is not a positive trend," Russel added.
