Kyodo News

October 24, 2016 22:13

20:27 24 October 2016

Chinese vice foreign minister arrives in N. Korea's capital

PYONGYANG/BEIJING, Oct. 24, Kyodo

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin arrived in North Korea's capital on Monday, suggesting that diplomatic contacts between the two neighboring countries remain unaffected by Pyongyang's continued nuclear and missile development activities.

Kyodo News confirmed the arrival of a Chinese delegation of more than 10 officials led by the vice foreign minister at Pyongyang's international airport.

This is the first known visit by a high-ranking Chinese diplomat since February, when the country's top nuclear envoy, Wu Dawei, traveled to Pyongyang.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

