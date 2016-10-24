Close

Kyodo News

October 24, 2016 22:14

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:33 24 October 2016

Media shown Japanese troop training for new U.N. peacekeeping missions

MORIOKA, Japan, Oct. 24, Kyodo

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force partially opened to the media on Monday exercises for two kinds of protection mission it could newly engage in during U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan from November.

The missions, authorized by security legislation that took effect in March, have stirred controversy in Japan as they could draw its defense forces into military action for the first time since World War II.

The missions give GSDF members more leeway in using weapons, previously limited to self defense and dealing with emergencies. The GSDF did not allow the media to view exercises involving the use of weapons.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Media shown Japanese troop training for new U.N. peacekeeping missions
  • Media shown Japanese troop training for new U.N. peacekeeping missions
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  4. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete