20:33 24 October 2016
Media shown Japanese troop training for new U.N. peacekeeping missions
MORIOKA, Japan, Oct. 24, Kyodo
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force partially opened to the media on Monday exercises for two kinds of protection mission it could newly engage in during U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan from November.
The missions, authorized by security legislation that took effect in March, have stirred controversy in Japan as they could draw its defense forces into military action for the first time since World War II.
The missions give GSDF members more leeway in using weapons, previously limited to self defense and dealing with emergencies. The GSDF did not allow the media to view exercises involving the use of weapons.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.