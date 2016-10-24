Baseball: Carp lefty Johnson bags Sawamura Award

Hiroshima Carp lefty Kris Johnson was declared Japan's No. 1 pitcher by a panel of former aces on Monday, when they named him as the winner of the Sawamura Award.

Johnson became the first foreign-born winner of the award for the best starting pitcher since Hanshin Tigers right-hander Gene Bacque won in 1964, and the first since 1981 not to lead his league in a major pitching category.

"It's a huge honor," Johnson said at Sapporo Dome, where the Carp were preparing for Game 3 of the Japan Series against the Nippon Ham Fighters.

"I'd be lying if I said I can take all the credit myself. I've had a great bunch of guys behind me all year and especially behind the plate (catcher Yoshiyuki Ishihara). A lot of the credit has to go to him."

Johnson's selection for the honor was not without opposition in a season in which no pitcher came close to meeting the two most outdated benchmarks used to evaluate the candidates most comparable to prewar Tokyo (Yomiuri) Giants ace Eiji Sawamura.

Every one of the five former pitching greats on the committee, chaired by former Giants ace Tsuneo Horiuchi, considered not selecting anyone at all. But Horiuchi said times were changing and that was hardly the pitchers' fault.

Johnson met four of the seven criteria the committee uses -- 25 games, 15 wins, a 2.50 ERA and a .600 winning percentage. He pitched in 26 games, went 15-7 with a 2.15 ERA, both second best in Nippon Professional Baseball, while posting a .682 winning percentage.

No pitchers reached the mandated 10 complete games or 200 innings pitched, although Johnson's 180-1/3 innings was among the highest posted this season. His 141 strikeouts also fell nine shy of the selection standard (150).

Johnson picked the two categories that no one met as perhaps the ones he valued the most: complete games and innings.

"I know the category says 10, and with all the pitch counts these days, it's hard to reach. I think that if a pitcher is able to go the entire game, that should factor into it. And 200 innings is a lot to throw," Johnson said.

Carp teammate Yusuke Nomura, who led NPB with 16 wins, came up in the discussion, but former Hiroshima ace Manabu Kitabeppu said Johnson was the man.

"I watched a lot of their games," he said. "In a number of Nomura's games, he'd pitch six innings, the team would score a huge number of runs, the bullpen would finish up and he'd get the win."

"Johnson, however, was their No. 1 starter. He, too, had a chance to win 16, but his final start was rained out."

Horiuchi, who said the committee is looking into modifying the selection standards ahead of next year's award, pointed out that other less conventional measures hinted at Johnson's superiority.

"Personally, I hate the quality start stat -- six-plus innings with three earned runs or fewer, but Johnson was amazing, with quality starts in 92 percent of his games."

"The game is changing. Sawamura threw hard and struck batters out, but looking at Johnson you can see how hard he is to hit. He is a great pitcher."

One other pitcher, Giants right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, also cleared four of the standards while leading the Central League in ERA (2.01) and strikeouts (189), but went 9-6.

"I just can't nominate a pitcher with a single-digit win total for the Sawamura Award," said Masaji Hiramatsu, former ace of the Taiyo Whales, currently the DeNA BayStars.

"Johnson may not have led his league in anything, but he was clearly the most impressive pitcher in Japan."

The 32-year-old Johnson, who started and won Game 1 of the Japan Series on Saturday, is in his second season with the Carp. Last year he led the CL in ERA, but the award went to teammate Kenta Maeda, who is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I've heard about this award and Maeken won it last year, and all I can do is try and do what he did. I didn't change too much what I did for this season," said Johnson, whose big league career consisted of seven major league games with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins.

The lefty said that because he has some Japanese ancestory, the country had always been on his radar.

"Growing up as a kid, being one-quarter Japanese, I always wanted to come here," he said. "I'd heard about the culture, and how beautiful the country is. Finally able to come and see the country, and not just play baseball, is an amazing thing."

==Kyodo