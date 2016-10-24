Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 0:15

23:21 24 October 2016

Abe to ask Duterte to repair ties with U.S.: gov't sources

TOKYO/MANILA, Oct. 24, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to call for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to repair strained ties with the United States when the two leaders meet in Japan this week, Japanese government sources said Monday.

The planned statement would reflect Japan's concern over the strain on U.S.-Philippine relations from Duterte's repeated anti-U.S. comments and the possible impact on stability in the South China Sea, where China is engaging in military expansion.

The talks between the leaders, likely to take place on Wednesday, will be most closely watched for whether Duterte expresses a willingness to continue cooperating with Japan and the United States, which seek to halt China's expansionary activities at sea.

