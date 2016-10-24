Close

October 25, 2016 0:15

23:27 24 October 2016

Corporate execs should take lead to prevent overwork: Keidanren chief

TOKYO, Oct. 24, Kyodo

The head of Japan's top business lobby, Keidanren, said Monday it is the responsibility of corporate executives to prevent employees in their charge from dying due to issues related to excessive work hours, citing the recent suicide of a worker at an advertising giant.

"Top company (executives) must lead efforts to prevent deaths from overwork," Japan Business Federation Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara said in a press conference after labor authorities recently ruled a Dentsu Inc. employee's suicide in December was due to overwork. The tragedy led to a probe of the advertising agency and its work practices.

It also became public last week that Dentsu was directed by authorities in August last year, before the woman's death, to ensure its employees were not working unlawfully long hours.

