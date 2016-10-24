Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 0:14

23:33 24 October 2016

Explosion in China's Shaanxi leaves at least 7 dead, 94 hospitalized

BEIJING, Oct. 24, Kyodo

A powerful explosion of unclear origin killed at least seven people and injured 94 others in China's Shaanxi Province on Monday afternoon, state-run media reported.

Xinhua News Agency said the explosion occurred at 2 p.m. at a prefabricated house in a residential compound in a township of Fugu County in Yulin, a prefecture-level city in northern Shaanxi.

It said that the blast damaged or destroyed nearby buildings, including the township's hospital, and that dozens of firefighters and rescuers were still combing the rubble for more survivors.

