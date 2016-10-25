Japan extends SDF participation in U.N. mission in S. Sudan to March

The government on Tuesday decided to extend the participation of Self-Defense Forces personnel in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan by five months through March, while putting off a decision on whether to give them controversial new duties.

Japan has been sending its Ground Self-Defense Force personnel to build roads and other infrastructure as part of the U.N. mission in conflict-torn South Sudan since 2012. The deployment period was set to end next Monday.

The next batch of troops is expected to head to South Sudan around Nov. 20 and the government is expected to decide before their departure whether to have them engage in additional duties, such as rescuing U.N. staff and others under attack.