October 25, 2016 10:19

09:03 25 October 2016

Kyushu Railway debuts on Tokyo bourse 1st section

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

Southwestern Japan railway operator Kyushu Railway Co. debuted on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday in the country's second-largest initial public offering this year after Line Corp.

The initial public offering price of 2,600 yen a share values the company at 416 billion yen ($4.0 billion). Japanese messaging app provider Line was valued at 912.4 billion yen when it debuted on the TSE in July.

Created through the breakup and privatization of the national railway company in 1987, the company known as JR Kyushu is the fourth JR company to go public, following East Japan Railway Co., West Japan Railway Co. and Central Japan Railway Co.

