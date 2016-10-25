Video Advisory (Oct. 25) Training for new U.N. peacekeeping missions

The following is the latest available news video.

Training for new U.N. peacekeeping missions

-- Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force partially opened to the media on Oct. 24, 2016, exercises for two kinds of protection mission it could newly engage in during U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan from November. The missions, authorized by security legislation that took effect in March, have stirred controversy in Japan as they could draw its defense forces into military action for the first time since World War II.

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo