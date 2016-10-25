Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 12:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:51 25 October 2016

Japan extends SDF participation in U.N. mission in S. Sudan to March

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

The government on Tuesday decided to extend the participation of Self-Defense Forces personnel in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan by five months through March, while putting off a decision on whether to give them controversial new duties.

"We believe the SDF members can carry out meaningful activities while ensuring their safety," Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told reporters in announcing the continuation of the deployment of an engineer unit whose main task is infrastructure-building. The deployment period was set to end next Monday.

On the new duties, which include going to the aid of U.N. staff and others under attack in response to an urgent request, Inada reiterated that the decision will be reached by the government by "comprehensively" assessing the level of skill the SDF personnel display during training and the security situation in South Sudan.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • SDF participation in U.N. mission in S. Sudan extended to March
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  4. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete