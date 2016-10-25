Japan extends SDF participation in U.N. mission in S. Sudan to March

The government on Tuesday decided to extend the participation of Self-Defense Forces personnel in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan by five months through March, while putting off a decision on whether to give them controversial new duties.

"We believe the SDF members can carry out meaningful activities while ensuring their safety," Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told reporters in announcing the continuation of the deployment of an engineer unit whose main task is infrastructure-building. The deployment period was set to end next Monday.

On the new duties, which include going to the aid of U.N. staff and others under attack in response to an urgent request, Inada reiterated that the decision will be reached by the government by "comprehensively" assessing the level of skill the SDF personnel display during training and the security situation in South Sudan.