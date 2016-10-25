Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 12:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:08 25 October 2016

Kyushu Railway makes firm debut on Tokyo bourse 1st section

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

Southwestern Japan railway operator Kyushu Railway Co. debuted firmly Tuesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the country's second-biggest initial public offering this year following that of Line Corp.

The shares opened at 3,100 yen ($30) on the First Section of the TSE, up 19.2 percent from the IPO price of 2,600 yen, bringing the company's value to 496 billion yen or $4.8 billion.

The listing follows this year's largest IPO of Japanese messaging app provider Line, which was valued at 912.4 billion yen when it went public on the Tokyo market in July.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Kyushu Railway makes firm debut on TSE 1st section
  • Kyushu Railway debuts on Tokyo bourse 1st section
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  4. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete