Kyushu Railway makes firm debut on Tokyo bourse 1st section

Southwestern Japan railway operator Kyushu Railway Co. debuted firmly Tuesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the country's second-biggest initial public offering this year following that of Line Corp.

The shares opened at 3,100 yen ($30) on the First Section of the TSE, up 19.2 percent from the IPO price of 2,600 yen, bringing the company's value to 496 billion yen or $4.8 billion.

The listing follows this year's largest IPO of Japanese messaging app provider Line, which was valued at 912.4 billion yen when it went public on the Tokyo market in July.