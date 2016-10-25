11:08 25 October 2016
Kyushu Railway makes firm debut on Tokyo bourse 1st section
TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo
Southwestern Japan railway operator Kyushu Railway Co. debuted firmly Tuesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the country's second-biggest initial public offering this year following that of Line Corp.
The shares opened at 3,100 yen ($30) on the First Section of the TSE, up 19.2 percent from the IPO price of 2,600 yen, bringing the company's value to 496 billion yen or $4.8 billion.
The listing follows this year's largest IPO of Japanese messaging app provider Line, which was valued at 912.4 billion yen when it went public on the Tokyo market in July.
