Gunmen kill 59 in attack on Pakistani police academy in Quetta

At least 59 people were killed and 116 injured in an attack by five or six gunmen on a Pakistani police training academy in Quetta late Monday night, hospital and government officials said Tuesday.

The army and Frontier Corps paramilitary forces launched a four-hour operation at 11 p.m. Monday following the attack on the Police Training Center in the outskirts of the southwestern Pakistan city, Baluchistan Provincial Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said.

The public relations department of Pakistan's army said five to six attackers were involved. Frontier Corps Gen. Sher Afgan told reporters that intercepted calls suggested that they were linked to militant group Lashkar Jhangvi Alami.