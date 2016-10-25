Japan's 3 megabanks, DBJ to set up 200 bil. yen revitalization fund

Japan's three megabanks and the government-owned Development Bank of Japan will establish a revitalization fund of up to 200 billion yen ($1.91 billion) by the end of this month, industry sources said Tuesday.

The three banks, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and the DBJ, will initially invest a total of about 50 billion yen and aim to raise more by soliciting participation in the fund from regional banks and insurers later.

The companies are expected to announce the plan soon. The fund will be managed by Tokyo-based turnaround fund Japan Industrial Solutions Co., of which the four banks are shareholders.