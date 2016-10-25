Close

October 25, 2016 14:22

12:19 25 October 2016

Tennis: Nishikori reaches 2nd round at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 25, Kyodo

World No. 5 Kei Nishikori beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic in straight sets 7-5, 6-1 on Monday in his comeback from injury and advanced to the second round at the Swiss Indoors.

The third-seeded Nishikori struggled to find his form in the first set at St. Jakobshalle against his 77th-ranked opponent, but took command after he broke in the second game of the second set by winning four straight points from 15-0.

"The first set was tough but I played well in the second," said Nishikori, who suffered an injury to his left gluteal muscles at the Japan Open earlier this month and opted out of the Oct. 9-16 Shanghai Masters.

  Nishikori advances to 2nd round of Swiss Indoors
