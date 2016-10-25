Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 14:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:26 25 October 2016

Japan's emperor sends condolence telegram over death of Thai king

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

Japanese Emperor Akihito has sent a telegram of condolence to Thailand over the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej earlier this month, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The telegram dated Monday was addressed to Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, the king's son who is expected to ascend the throne, according to the agency.

After the world's longest reigning monarch died on Oct. 13, the Japanese emperor and his wife Empress Michiko spent a three-day mourning period beginning evening of that day.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  4. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete