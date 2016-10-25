Japan's emperor sends condolence telegram over death of Thai king

Japanese Emperor Akihito has sent a telegram of condolence to Thailand over the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej earlier this month, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The telegram dated Monday was addressed to Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, the king's son who is expected to ascend the throne, according to the agency.

After the world's longest reigning monarch died on Oct. 13, the Japanese emperor and his wife Empress Michiko spent a three-day mourning period beginning evening of that day.