Duterte in Japan for talks amid concern over S. China Sea, U.S. ties

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a three-day visit during which he will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amid rising concern about his stance over the South China Sea issue and hostile rhetoric toward the United States.

Abe, who meets Duterte on Wednesday, is expected to stress the importance of the U.S. presence in the Asia-Pacific region amid China's rising assertiveness in the South China Sea, where Beijing is in a territorial dispute with Manila and four other governments, a senior Japanese diplomat said.

Duterte's visit, his first to Japan since taking office in June, follows a four-day trip to China last week during which he declared "separation from the United States" both militarily and economically, and suggested the Philippines would be much better off aligning itself with China.