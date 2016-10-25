Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 18:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:55 25 October 2016

Duterte in Japan for talks amid concern over S. China Sea, U.S. ties

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a three-day visit during which he will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amid rising concern about his stance over the South China Sea issue and hostile rhetoric toward the United States.

Abe, who meets Duterte on Wednesday, is expected to stress the importance of the U.S. presence in the Asia-Pacific region amid China's rising assertiveness in the South China Sea, where Beijing is in a territorial dispute with Manila and four other governments, a senior Japanese diplomat said.

Duterte's visit, his first to Japan since taking office in June, follows a four-day trip to China last week during which he declared "separation from the United States" both militarily and economically, and suggested the Philippines would be much better off aligning itself with China.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe to ask Duterte to repair ties with U.S.: gov't sources
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  4. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete