Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 20:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:52 25 October 2016

Kyushu Railway makes firm debut on Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

Southwestern Japan railway operator Kyushu Railway Co. made a strong debut Tuesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the country's second-biggest initial public offering this year after Line Corp.

Its shares ended their first day of trading on the TSE First Section at 2,990 yen ($29), up 15 percent from the IPO price of 2,600 yen. They traded as high as 3,120 yen after first changing hands at 3,100 yen, reflecting strong demand.

At the closing price, the company known as JR Kyushu serving the southwestern main island of Kyushu is valued at 478 billion yen.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Kyushu Railway makes firm debut on TSE 1st section
  • Kyushu Railway debuts on Tokyo bourse 1st section
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  4. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete