Kyushu Railway makes firm debut on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Southwestern Japan railway operator Kyushu Railway Co. made a strong debut Tuesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the country's second-biggest initial public offering this year after Line Corp.

Its shares ended their first day of trading on the TSE First Section at 2,990 yen ($29), up 15 percent from the IPO price of 2,600 yen. They traded as high as 3,120 yen after first changing hands at 3,100 yen, reflecting strong demand.

At the closing price, the company known as JR Kyushu serving the southwestern main island of Kyushu is valued at 478 billion yen.