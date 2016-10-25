Close

October 25, 2016 20:25

19:10 25 October 2016

Rugby: Hirao died of bile duct cancer, family says

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

Japanese rugby legend Seiji Hirao died of bile duct cancer, his family revealed in a statement through the Japan Rugby Football Union on Tuesday.

Hirao's family said the former Japan captain and head coach passed away at 7:16 a.m. last Thursday at the age of 53, having battled cancer since the fall last year. A private service was held Saturday.

The family thanked all those who backed Hirao over the years, known in Japan as "Mr. Rugby."

"The success of Rugby World Cup 2019 and the Japan national team was Hirao's dream," the statement read. "It was because of all the support Seiji Hirao had that he was able to lead a fruitful life to the very end."

==Kyodo

