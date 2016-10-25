Volleyball: Nakada, Nakagaichi to coach national teams

The Japan Volleyball Association's executive committee on Tuesday decided to appoint Kumi Nakada as coach of the women's national team and Yuichi Nakagaichi as head of the men's side.

The 51-year-old Nakada, a former setter for Japan, is currently in charge of the Hisamitsu Springs team in the women's Premier League. She becomes the first woman to oversee the women's national team.

Nakada had been the primary candidate to take over from Masayoshi Manabe, who guided the Japan women's team to an Olympic bronze medal at the 2012 London Games.