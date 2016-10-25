Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 22:25

20:33 25 October 2016

China prods Japan to erect "comfort women" statue in Tokyo

BEIJING, Oct. 25, Kyodo

China said Tuesday there should be a statue in Tokyo that symbolizes women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military.

"If a 'comfort women' statue is also erected in Tokyo, it may help Japan unload the burden of history and win the understanding of Asian neighbors," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular press briefing.

He made the statement when asked about what China thinks of the Japanese government's negative reaction to the unveiling Saturday of a memorial in Shanghai symbolizing the so-called "comfort women."

