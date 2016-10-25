20:33 25 October 2016
China prods Japan to erect "comfort women" statue in Tokyo
BEIJING, Oct. 25, Kyodo
China said Tuesday there should be a statue in Tokyo that symbolizes women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military.
"If a 'comfort women' statue is also erected in Tokyo, it may help Japan unload the burden of history and win the understanding of Asian neighbors," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular press briefing.
He made the statement when asked about what China thinks of the Japanese government's negative reaction to the unveiling Saturday of a memorial in Shanghai symbolizing the so-called "comfort women."
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.