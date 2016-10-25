Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 22:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:11 25 October 2016

Rugby: IGBS appointed Rugby World Cup 2019 host broadcaster

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

The host broadcaster for Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan will be International Games Broadcast Services, World Rugby announced Tuesday.

IGBS, a partnership between HBS and IMG, will be responsible for the world feed delivery to rights holding broadcasters as well as production innovation and content production for the event, generally regarded as the third biggest sporting event in the world.

"As we look ahead to Japan 2019, the scale of the host broadcast option and its integration into all aspects of tournament planning and fan experience means that the ability to deliver services in-house is an exciting opportunity, reflecting our ambition to build the brand and fan legacy between tournaments by ensuring an innovative and immersive approach to broadcast," World Rugby's head of broadcast Murray Barnett said in a statement.

Last year's World Cup in England delivered record broadcast figures, and Japan is set to break new ground as the competition's first host in Asia.

Around 59 million viewers in Japan tuned into last year's tournament. World Rugby is currently undergoing a process to appoint the local rights holders to ensure that more people across the nation have access to rugby in the build-up to the World Cup.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  4. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete