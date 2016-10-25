Duterte again trashes U.S. criticism of his anti-drug war

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continued his rant against the United States after arriving in Japan for an official visit Tuesday, calling Washington a "bully" for chastising him over his bloody war on drugs.

"The Americans are really a bully," Duterte told a large gathering of Filipinos living in Japan, while reiterating that he intends to chart "an independent foreign policy" for the Philippines.

He called it "demeaning" for Washington to hint at slashing aid and assistance to his country on human rights grounds, and said, "You can have it. It's all yours. We will survive."