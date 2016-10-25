23:27 25 October 2016
Gunmen kill 61 in attack on Pakistani police academy in Quetta
ISLAMABAD, Oct. 25, Kyodo
At least 61 people were killed and 160 injured in an attack by militants on a Pakistani police training academy in the city of Quetta late Monday night, local authorities said Tuesday.
Anwar-ul-Haq, spokesman for Balochistan provincial government said two suicide bombers blew themselves up among the police trainees at the barracks of the academy located on the outskirts of the provincial capital.
He said the third militant was killed during the four-hour operation that involved the Pakistan Army, the paramilitary Frontier Corps and police.
