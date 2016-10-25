Baseball: Otani has last laugh, lifts Fighters to 1st Series win

Shohei Otani's two-out, 10th-inning RBI single got the Pacific League champion Nippon Ham Fighters back in the Japan Series with a 4-3 Game 3 win over the Hiroshima Carp on Tuesday.

Haruki Nishikawa walked with one out in the 10th off right-hander Daichi Osera, stole second and scored when Otani delivered the sayonara run with his third hit of the game, a hard grounder between first and second.

"Haruki-san ran his heart out so credit to him," Otani said of the game-winning run. "I was actually waiting for a forkball, but just tried to stay with any pitch. Because he didn't have to challenge me, I was expecting him to throw me fastballs inside or a fork. It looked like it was out of the zone so I'm glad it got through."

"We had a tough time scoring, but we managed to win it in the end and I think we can build on this victory for tomorrow. We're down in the series because I was lousy when I pitched, and I'm going into every at-bat trying to make up for it -- and then some."

"We'll do whatever it takes to go back to Hiroshima with a 3-2 lead in the series."

Carp manager Koichi Ogata said his plan to challenge Otani in the ninth backfired, just as his decision to pitch around the slugging fireballer in the eighth had cost him.

"That last time I said, 'Really go after him,'" Ogata said. "We had a chance to hang on and win this, but we weren't able to. This is on me."

Trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven series after a pair of 5-1 losses in Hiroshima, the Fighters came from behind in the bottom of the eighth to take a 3-2 lead, only to see the Carp tie it in the ninth.

The evening was set up to be about Brad Eldred, who homered for the third straight game to tie a series record, and Hiroki Kuroda, who went 5-2/3 innings in what could be the 41-year-old Carp legend's final game.

Kuroda, making the first Japan Series start of his career, allowed four hits while striking out one before leaving the game with discomfort in his calf.

Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, the Fighters bounced back on a two-out, two-run double by misfiring cleanup hitter Sho Nakata. Takuya Nakashima had drawn a 10-pitch leadoff walk, and the Carp walked red-hot Otani on first in order to face Nakata.

Left fielder Ryuhei Matsuyama misplayed Nakata's jam shot into a double, but the visitors tied it in the top of the ninth.

Without injured closer Chris Martin, veteran right-hander Keisuke Tanimoto surrendered a leadoff triple to Seiya Suzuki and a two-out, game-tying single to Tomohiro Abe.

The Fighters took their first lead of the series after Kohei Arihara retired the Carp in order in the first inning. With one out, Kensuke Kondo singled and Otani doubled him to third, allowing a run to score on a groundout.

With the Carp trailing in the second, a one-out Suzuki flare dropped in for a single before Eldred went deep on a 3-2 cutter that floated up over the outside of the zone from right-hander and Hiroshima native Arihara.

"You can't allow the hitters you are working the most carefully against to hit you," Arihara said.

Eldred, who hit solo homers in each of the first two games, just cleared the Dome's impressive ramparts in right for No. 3.

"It was a good way to get the game going but we didn't win," Eldred said. "That's a great team over there so it's going to be a battle."

Arihara allowed two runs on four hits through seven innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Both starters settled in for a pitchers' duel, and the game remained 2-1 through seven innings, thanks to a run-saving stop by Fighters second baseman Kensuke Tanaka in the top of the third.

Anthony Bass, who worked the 10th for the Fighters, picked up the win.

