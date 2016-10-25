Duterte in Japan to discuss economic support with Abe

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a three-day visit during which he will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to boost bilateral cooperation in maritime security and infrastructure development amid China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Duterte's visit to Japan, the Philippines' largest trading partner, is the first since he took office in June and comes amid concern about his stance over the South China Sea issue and hostile rhetoric toward the United States.

In talks on Wednesday, Abe is expected to stress the importance of the U.S. presence in the Asia-Pacific region at a time China's military buildup in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a busy shipping lane, is heightening tensions.