Close

Kyodo News

October 26, 2016 0:27

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:46 25 October 2016

Duterte in Japan to discuss economic support with Abe

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a three-day visit during which he will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to boost bilateral cooperation in maritime security and infrastructure development amid China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Duterte's visit to Japan, the Philippines' largest trading partner, is the first since he took office in June and comes amid concern about his stance over the South China Sea issue and hostile rhetoric toward the United States.

In talks on Wednesday, Abe is expected to stress the importance of the U.S. presence in the Asia-Pacific region at a time China's military buildup in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a busy shipping lane, is heightening tensions.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Duterte in Japan for talks amid concern over S. China Sea, U.S. ties
  • Duterte in Japan for talks amid concern over S. China Sea, U.S. ties
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  2. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  3. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  4. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  5. 21 Oct 2016Former Thai PM Yingluck ordered to pay compensation over rice scheme

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete