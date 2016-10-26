Abe, Duterte to meet as relations with Washington in spotlight

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will meet Wednesday in Tokyo, with all eyes on whether Duterte will backtrack on recent comments hostile to the United States as he seeks cooperation with Japan.

According to Japanese government sources, Abe plans to call for Duterte to repair U.S.-Philippine ties strained by his inflammatory remarks, which include an announcement in Beijing last Thursday of Manila's military and economic "separation" from Washington.

Abe and Duterte, on his first visit to Japan since taking office in June, are also expected to exchange opinions on maritime security, with Tokyo likely seeking reassurance that Duterte's pivot toward China will not compromise cooperation in maintaining the rule of law in the South China Sea.