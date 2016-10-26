Video Advisory (Oct. 26) N. Korea's U-17 soccer team returns home

The following is the latest available news video.

N. Korea's U-17 soccer team returns home

-- Players of North Korea's Under-17 women's soccer team were welcomed by people in Pyongyang on Oct. 25, 2016, as they paraded by car in the capital after returning from the Women's World Cup in Amman. North Korea beat Japan in the final on penalties on Oct. 21.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15275/)

==Kyodo