Kyodo News

October 26, 2016 12:33

10:51 26 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 26) N. Korea's U-17 soccer team returns home

TOKYO, Oct. 26, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

N. Korea's U-17 soccer team returns home

-- Players of North Korea's Under-17 women's soccer team were welcomed by people in Pyongyang on Oct. 25, 2016, as they paraded by car in the capital after returning from the Women's World Cup in Amman. North Korea beat Japan in the final on penalties on Oct. 21.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15275/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

