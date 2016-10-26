Japan not to support U.N. resolution urging nuclear weapons ban

Japan has decided not to support a draft U.N. resolution urging the start of negotiations in 2017 to outlaw nuclear weapons, a senior Japanese official and other sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Japan, the world's sole victim of atomic bombings, will consider either abstaining or voting against the draft at the General Assembly this week because it would only "further deepen the rift between nuclear and non-nuclear states and meaningful treaty negotiations cannot be expected," the senior official said.

Although the draft is likely to be adopted by a majority vote, the United States and other states possessing nuclear weapons are expected to boycott the negotiations.