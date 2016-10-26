Close

Kyodo News

October 26, 2016 18:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:36 26 October 2016

Damages ordered over tsunami deaths of elementary school students

SENDAI, Oct. 26, Kyodo

A court ordered Ishinomaki City and Miyagi Prefecture on Wednesday to pay roughly 1.4 billion yen ($13.4 million) in damages to the families of 23 elementary school students killed by the tsunami that followed a major earthquake in northeastern Japan in 2011, judging the city-run school failed to evacuate the children appropriately.

In a suit filed with the Sendai District Court, plaintiffs demanded the local governments jointly pay a total of 2.3 billion yen in compensation, or 100 million yen for each child killed, arguing Okawa Elementary School should have foreseen the possibility of a tsunami and evacuated the children to a nearby mountain or other higher ground instead of an area near a river.

"The school could have expected the arrival of a massive tsunami when they heard the city vehicles urging evacuation," said Presiding Judge Kenji Takamiya in awarding the compensation to all the plaintiffs. "It could have prevented the children from being affected by the disaster if it had evacuated them to a mountain behind."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Ruling on damages over school kids' deaths in tsunami
  • Damages ordered over tsunami deaths of elementary school students
  • Ruling on damages over school kids' deaths in tsunami
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  2. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  3. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  4. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  5. 21 Oct 2016Former Thai PM Yingluck ordered to pay compensation over rice scheme

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete