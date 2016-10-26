Damages ordered over tsunami deaths of elementary school students

A court ordered Ishinomaki City and Miyagi Prefecture on Wednesday to pay roughly 1.4 billion yen ($13.4 million) in damages to the families of 23 elementary school students killed by the tsunami that followed a major earthquake in northeastern Japan in 2011, judging the city-run school failed to evacuate the children appropriately.

In a suit filed with the Sendai District Court, plaintiffs demanded the local governments jointly pay a total of 2.3 billion yen in compensation, or 100 million yen for each child killed, arguing Okawa Elementary School should have foreseen the possibility of a tsunami and evacuated the children to a nearby mountain or other higher ground instead of an area near a river.

"The school could have expected the arrival of a massive tsunami when they heard the city vehicles urging evacuation," said Presiding Judge Kenji Takamiya in awarding the compensation to all the plaintiffs. "It could have prevented the children from being affected by the disaster if it had evacuated them to a mountain behind."