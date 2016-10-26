Abe, Duterte hold talks as Washington in spotlight

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met Wednesday in Tokyo amid anticipation over whether Duterte will backtrack on recent comments hostile to the United States as he seeks cooperation with Japan.

Japanese government sources said Abe planned to call for Duterte to repair U.S.-Philippine ties strained by his inflammatory remarks, which include an announcement in Beijing last Thursday of Manila's military and economic "separation" from Washington.

In the opening remarks of their meeting, Duterte referred to his visit to China last week, saying he was there to discuss economic and trade cooperation rather than alliances, "military or otherwise."