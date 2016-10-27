Prince Mikasa, uncle of Emperor AKihito, dies at 100

Prince Mikasa, uncle of Emperor Akihito and the oldest member of the imperial family, died at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday, the Imperial Household Agency said. He was 100.

The prince, who was the youngest brother of Emperor Hirohito, the current emperor's father, was known as a scholar of ancient Oriental history and served as honorary president of the Middle Eastern Culture Center in Japan and the Japan-Turkey Society.

He was the only living member with military experience in the imperial family and after World War II he often spoke of the importance of peace.