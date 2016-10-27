Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree to put more pressure on N. Korea

Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed Thursday to increase pressure on North Korea, including through new U.N. sanctions, following its fifth nuclear test and series of ballistic missile launches.

Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama also agreed with Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the United States and Lim Sung Nam, first vice minister of foreign affairs of South Korea, to work closely to implement sanctions of their own.

"We reaffirmed the need to heighten pressure on North Korea so that it will abandon its nuclear and missiles developments and denuclearize," Sugiyama told a joint press conference after the meeting in Tokyo.