Close

Kyodo News

October 27, 2016 14:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:47 27 October 2016

Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree to put more pressure on N. Korea

TOKYO, Oct. 27, Kyodo

Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed Thursday to increase pressure on North Korea, including through new U.N. sanctions, following its fifth nuclear test and series of ballistic missile launches.

Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama also agreed with Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the United States and Lim Sung Nam, first vice minister of foreign affairs of South Korea, to work closely to implement sanctions of their own.

"We reaffirmed the need to heighten pressure on North Korea so that it will abandon its nuclear and missiles developments and denuclearize," Sugiyama told a joint press conference after the meeting in Tokyo.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan, S. Korea, U.S. senior diplomats meet in Tokyo
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  2. 21 Oct 2016Former Thai PM Yingluck ordered to pay compensation over rice scheme
  3. 21 Oct 2016Japan keen to hear Duterte's new foreign policy during Tokyo visit
  4. 21 Oct 2016Tokyo Gov. Koike to visit Fukushima in Nov. to inspect rebuilding
  5. 22 Oct 2016Suu Kyi urges business leaders to do their bit for economy

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete