October 27, 2016 14:46

13:56 27 October 2016

China's Lenovo, Fujitsu in talks over strategic tie-up in PC business

TOKYO, Oct. 27, Kyodo

China's Lenovo Group Ltd. and Fujitsu Ltd. are in talks to form a strategic partnership in the personal computer business, as the Japanese electronics maker aims to stay competitive in a shrinking market, the two companies said Thursday.

Lenovo -- the world's biggest PC maker -- and major Japanese PC manufacturer Fujitsu said they are considering joining forces in the research and development, design and manufacturing of PCs for global markets. The two companies are also in talks with the Development Bank of Japan for financial and other support, they said.

In Japan, Lenovo has a joint venture with NEC Corp. a dominant player in the domestic PC market.

